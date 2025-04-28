FX Drops New Trailer for Fourth Season of "Welcome to Wrexham" Ahead of Season Premiere Next Month
Several special guest stars are teased for the season.
FX Networks has debuted the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of their award-winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, ahead of the season premiere next month.
What’s Happening:
- FX Networks has shared the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the acclaimed hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.
- In the trailer, we see the teasing of some special guests including Tom Brady and Channing Tatum, as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds welcome us back to Wrexham FC - and what is shaping up to be the greatest underdog story of all time.
- In the series, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world.
- Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.
- In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?
- Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League?
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham premieres May 15 on FX, next day on Hulu.
