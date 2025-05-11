Relax and Enjoy the Music of "Phineas and Ferb" with New Lofi Album

This is the fourth Disney Channel franchise to get the Lofi treatment.

Fans can now listen to the tunes from the favorite Disney Channel series, Phineas and Ferb, in a calming, lofi style thanks to a new album that has arrived on major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The latest in a line of Disney-themed Lofi albums has arrived on most major streaming platforms, like Spotify, and Apple Music

Celebrating the music of the favorite series, Phineas and Ferb, fans can now listen to new tracks in the trendy and relaxing format.

This also marks the fourth Disney Channel franchise to get their own lofi album, following Gravity Falls, Descendants, and ZOMBIES.

The new album comes just ahead of the highly anticipated return of the five-time Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Phineas and Ferb.

In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!

The new season will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube.

The first 10 episodes of the season will premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Friday, June 6, with additional markets to follow later this year. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand. A special sneak peek will debut on Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Channel YouTube.