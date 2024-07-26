Fans Can Revisit “Gravity Falls” With New Lofi Album

Fans can revisit the popular Disney Channel series, Gravity Falls, in a fun new way thanks to a new album released featuring music from the series in a Lofi format.

What’s Happening:

Though the series has long concluded, fans still can’t get enough of the hit Disney Channel series, Gravity Falls.

Now, fans can re-enter the world of the popular series, created by Alex Hirsch, with a new Lofi album from Brad Breeck, with Lofi: Gravity Falls .

The new album is now streaming on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and is comprised of various songs from the Gravity Falls Soundtrack by Brad Breeck, that have been transformed into Lofi versions.

As a bit of fun that ties the album to the series and music genre, the album cover has Mabel making a drawing of Craz while Waddles is asleep on the window in her and Dipper's attic room of the Mystery Shack. The cover and Mabel's attire is a nod to the popular "Lofi Girl" that has become synonymous with the genre.

was a hit Disney Channel animated series that follows twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a tourist trap filled with fake exhibits that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls. The series can still be seen on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and on Disney+

Track Listing:

Gravity Falls Main Title Theme

Let’s Rewind

Fiddleford Hadron McGucket

Let’s Do This

Stan Wrong Song

Takin’ Over 2 Nite

Gideon’s Theme

Gideon Rises – End Credits

Weirdmageddon Pt. 1B Outro

Weirdmageddon Pt. 1A

Weirdmageddon Pt. 4 End Credits

Saying Goodbye to Gravity Falls