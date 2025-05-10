Special Event in New York to Celebrate Two Seasons of “The View: Behind the Table” Podcast

“The View” co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be in attendance at the event.

Fans of The View are invited to a celebration of two full seasons of the show’s daily podcast series taking place in New York on June 3rd.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate two seasons of The View ’s podcast with Behind the Table LIVE: An Evening with The View Co-Hosts, a live taping at the Disney headquarters in New York on Tuesday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

’s podcast with Behind the Table LIVE: An Evening with Co-Hosts, a live taping at the Disney headquarters in New York on Tuesday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will of course be there for an evening moderated by The View executive producer Brian Teta and sponsored by Blue Nile.

executive producer Brian Teta and sponsored by Blue Nile. The co-hosts will take a look back at some of their favorite moments from season two of the podcast, as they reflect on their most talked about interviews and dish on their candid conversations about their lives and behind the scenes.

Plus, fans will get a chance to ask questions as the panel takes you behind what’s cemented the Emmy Award-winning show into pop culture history and must-watch TV of a generation.

To request free tickets, visit abc.com/theview

