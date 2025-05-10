A Bizarre Trail of Clues Leads to Betrayal in the Latest Episode of “20/20” True Crime Series “Bad Romance”
The episode airs tonight (May 9th) at 10:00 p.m. ET on a special night.
An all-new episode of the 20/20 true crime limited series, Bad Romance, is set to air tonight on a special night.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith is back for a second season of 20/20’s Bad Romance on ABC.
- The new season delves into the harrowing stories of individuals who lost their lives at the hands of those who once vowed to love them forever and examines the devastating consequences of obsession and manipulation, exposing the dark side of love.
- This week, a bride-to-be and her mother are murdered just weeks before the wedding. The investigation leads police to a bizarre trail of clues, including taunting letters from the killer.
- The brand-new episode of Bad Romance airs Friday, May 9th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
- Alongside a special edition of 20/20 on the election of Pope Leo XIV, this episode replaces this week’s previously announced edition of 20/20, “Blood on the Door."
