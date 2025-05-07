New Episode of “20/20” to Explore the Murder of Johnia Berry this Friday
The episode, titled “Blood on the Door” will reveal shocking new information on the case.
An all new episode of 20/20 will explore the tale of a mother working to find justice for her murdered daughter, airing this Friday.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of 20/20 will explore the murder of 21-year-old Johnia Berry this Friday, May 9th.
- Co-Anchor Deborah Roberts will report on the tragic tale and her mother’s relentless crusade to find answers and justice for her daughter.
- Johnia was found critically injured outside of her Knoxville, Tennessee apartment.
- Her roommate, who was also stabbed, was initially considered the main suspect of the attack.
- After the roommate was ruled out by police, the investigation would eventually run cold.
- Johnia’s mother’s fight for justice has been ongoing for three years as she tries to find answers for her daughter.
- Through the special, new and shocking details about the murderer will be revealed.
- The 2-hour special airs at 9PM EDT on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
