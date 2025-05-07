New Episode of “20/20” to Explore the Murder of Johnia Berry this Friday

A new episode of 20/20 will explore the murder of 21-year-old Johnia Berry this Friday, May 9th.

Co-Anchor Deborah Roberts will report on the tragic tale and her mother’s relentless crusade to find answers and justice for her daughter.

Johnia was found critically injured outside of her Knoxville, Tennessee apartment.

Her roommate, who was also stabbed, was initially considered the main suspect of the attack.

After the roommate was ruled out by police, the investigation would eventually run cold.

Johnia’s mother’s fight for justice has been ongoing for three years as she tries to find answers for her daughter.

Through the special, new and shocking details about the murderer will be revealed.