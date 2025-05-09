Costa D’Angelo Joins the Third Season of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”

Following a successful second season, the dramatic exploits of Lucy and Steven will continue for a third season at Hulu.

Costa D’Angelo has joined the cast of the third season of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies as a series regular.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Tell Me Lies for season 3.

for season 3. He will play Alex, a psychology grad student and part-time drug dealer who has a complicated past with Bree (Cat Missal). Although he initially comes off as aloof and borderline rude, it quickly becomes clear that there are hidden depths to him.

D’Angelo has appeared in the Netflix limited series East of Eden , as well as Sony’s The Rising .

, as well as Sony’s . Season 2 of Tell Me Lies picked up with Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) at war after their dramatic breakup and yet, they found themselves in a new version of their addictive and toxic dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. The season also followed the duo’s friend group and the season 1 finale’s impact on them.

The cast of season 2 also included Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

The series was picked up for a third season in February 2025.

