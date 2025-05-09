Costa D’Angelo Joins the Third Season of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”
Following a successful second season, the dramatic exploits of Lucy and Steven will continue for a third season at Hulu.
Costa D’Angelo has joined the cast of the third season of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies as a series regular.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that D’Angelo will be joining the series regular cast of Tell Me Lies for season 3.
- He will play Alex, a psychology grad student and part-time drug dealer who has a complicated past with Bree (Cat Missal). Although he initially comes off as aloof and borderline rude, it quickly becomes clear that there are hidden depths to him.
- D’Angelo has appeared in the Netflix limited series East of Eden, as well as Sony’s The Rising.
- Season 2 of Tell Me Lies picked up with Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) at war after their dramatic breakup and yet, they found themselves in a new version of their addictive and toxic dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. The season also followed the duo’s friend group and the season 1 finale’s impact on them.
- The cast of season 2 also included Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.
- The series was picked up for a third season around two months following the second season finale, which ended with a cliffhanger twist that threatens to tear the friend group apart.
- For more from Tell Me Lies, follow our series tag to read all of Bill’s recaps from the recently concluded second season.
