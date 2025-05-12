"American Idol" Holds Part One of Disney Night
Tomorrow's edition of Disney Night will include songs highlighting heroes and villains.
American Idol has just aired the first part of its annual Disney Night.
What’s Happening:
- As is now customary ever since American Idol moved to ABC, the reality competition series just aired the first night of its two-part Disney Night.
- The top seven contestants performed Disney classics (after a brief field trip earlier this week to the Disneyland Resort) in the hopes to garner the audience's votes.
- Lin Manuel Miranda was on hand as a mentor for the contestants, adding even more Disney credibility to the proceedings.
- Performances included:
- Jamal Roberts - “Go the Distance"
- Breanna Nix - “Reflection"
- John Foster - “Almost There"
- Slater Nalley - “Can You Feel the Love Tonight"
- Thunderstorm Artis - “Colors of the Wind"
- More performances from the wonderful world of Disney will take place during tomorrow night’s episode.
- The contestants will perform Disney tunes inspired by heroes and villains as they look to secure the top three slots going into the finale.
- American Idol’s second Disney Night will air May 12th at 8pm ET.
- Episodes of American Idol are available to stream the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- New Showrunner Named for ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor"
- Special Event in New York to Celebrate Two Seasons of “The View: Behind the Table" Podcast
- A Bizarre Trail of Clues Leads to Betrayal in the Latest Episode of “20/20" True Crime Series “Bad Romance"
- ABC to Present “20/20" Special on the Election of Leo XIV, The First American Pope
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com