"American Idol" Holds Part One of Disney Night

Tomorrow's edition of Disney Night will include songs highlighting heroes and villains.
by |
Tags: , , ,

American Idol has just aired the first part of its annual Disney Night.

What’s Happening:

  • As is now customary ever since American Idol moved to ABC, the reality competition series just aired the first night of its two-part Disney Night.
  • The top seven contestants performed Disney classics (after a brief field trip earlier this week to the Disneyland Resort) in the hopes to garner the audience's votes.
  • Lin Manuel Miranda was on hand as a mentor for the contestants, adding even more Disney credibility to the proceedings.
  • Performances included:
    • Jamal Roberts - “Go the Distance"

  • Breanna Nix - “Reflection"

  • John Foster - “Almost There"

  • Slater Nalley - “Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

  • Thunderstorm Artis - “Colors of the Wind"

  • More performances from the wonderful world of Disney will take place during tomorrow night’s episode.
  • The contestants will perform Disney tunes inspired by heroes and villains as they look to secure the top three slots going into the finale.
  • American Idol’s second Disney Night will air May 12th at 8pm ET.
  • Episodes of American Idol are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

More ABC News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight