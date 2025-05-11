New Showrunner Named for ABC's "The Golden Bachelor"
The new showrunner has previously executive produced other ABC reality shows.
A new showrunner has been attached to ABC’s The Golden Bachelor.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Jessica Castro has been named the new showrunner for The Golden Bachelor.
- This comes after the recent announcement that The Golden Bachelor has been renewed for a second season.
- The hit spin-off from the original Bachelor has quickly usurped the OG in critical and commercial ways, becoming a shining star amongst ABC’s unscripted line-up.
- The change in leadership comes after the toxic and hostile accusations that plagued Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner’s tenure.
- Castro has experience in reality and with ABC, formerly the showrunner of Amazon's Cosmic Love and executive producer of ABC’s Claim to Fame.
- The newest Golden Bachelor was recently announced to be Mel Owens, who is an NFL veteran-turned-lawyer.
- Production is set to begin soon, setting up the series for a fall debut.
