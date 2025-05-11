New Showrunner Named for ABC's "The Golden Bachelor"

The new showrunner has previously executive produced other ABC reality shows.

A new showrunner has been attached to ABC’s The Golden Bachelor.



What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting The Golden Bachelor .

. This comes after the recent announcement that The Golden Bachelor has been renewed for a second season.

has been renewed for a second season. The hit spin-off from the original Bachelor has quickly usurped the OG in critical and commercial ways, becoming a shining star amongst ABC’s unscripted line-up.

The change in leadership comes after the toxic and hostile accusations that plagued Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner’s tenure.

Castro has experience in reality and with ABC, formerly the showrunner of Amazon's Cosmic Love and executive producer of ABC’s Claim to Fame .

and executive producer of ABC’s . The newest Golden Bachelor was recently announced to be Mel Owens, who is an NFL veteran-turned-lawyer.

Production is set to begin soon, setting up the series for a fall debut.

More ABC News: