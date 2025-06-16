Fantastic Fashion: Loungefly's H.E.R.B.I.E. Backpack Launches on 616 Day

The Fantastic Four's iconic robot companion can now be your own personal companion!

Marvel and Loungefly are releasing an adorable new backpack featuring the Fantastic Four’s iconic robot companion, H.E.R.B.I.E.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In honor of 616 Day, which celebrates Marvel’s main “616 universe," Loungefly has revealed their latest signature mini backpack inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

. This new backpack will bring the loveable H.E.R.B.I.E. to life – a character with a notable history, joining the rare likes of Marvel’s Firestar or DC’s Harley Quinn as a longtime comic book character who wasn’t introduced in the comic books but rather in an adaptation.

H.E.R.B.I.E first appeared in the 1978 animated series The New Fantastic Four , where he was a core member of the team alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman (then the Invisible Girl) and The Thing.

, where he was a core member of the team alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman (then the Invisible Girl) and The Thing. A year later, H.E.R.B.I.E. was then introduced into Marvel Comics continuity as an invention of Reed Richards’.

The officially licensed Marvel Studios Loungely bag is now available for $80.00 at Loungefly.com

Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E Cosplay Mini Backpack | Loungefly

More Ways to Celebrate The Fantastic Four:

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet. They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!