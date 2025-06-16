Little Caesars and AMC Both Ask: Why Offer One Flavor When You Can Have (Fantastic) Four?

Different tie-ins use the FF to offer up a Marvel-powered four-way flavor team-up.

Among the many food and drink tie-ins coming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are a pizza split into four different toppings from Little Caesars and – you probably can guess this number – four new flavor options for AMC Theatres’ Coke Freestyle machines.

What’s Happening:

Rolling out at different locations as early as today, June 16, Little Caesars will be offering the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza.

The pizza will be split into four sections, each containing different toppings. They are: Classic Cheese Pepperoni Italian Sausage & Bacon Pepperoni & Jalapeño

The price for the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza is $7.99.

In addition, there are four different exclusive pizza boxes for the campaign. When all four collectible boxes are put together, they reveal a hidden image connecting all four characters.

Little Caesars will also debut a new commercial for the tie-in, featuring Giganto, the monster seen battling the FF on the cover of 1961’s seminal Fantastic Four #1. The commercial was directed by Kasra Farahani, Production Designer on The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

As for the AMC Theatres Coke Freestyle machine additions, they will offer four new flavors, each tied to one of the members of the Fantastic Four: Orange Rock Punch Fanta (The Thing) Stretch Blend Barq's (Mister Fantastic) Invisible Force Fizz Sprite (Invisible Woman) Ginger Cherry Blaze Seagram's (Human Torch)



Anyone else amused that the four sodas each have a clear color link to their respective character (orange for The Thing’s rocky hide, clear for Invisible Woman, red for Human Torch’s flames) except for the Mister Fantastic drink? I know his stretching powers don’t really lend themselves to a color correspondent but maybe they could have given him a bright blue drink for the FFs uniform vs. just looking like normal root beer?

The Possibilities of Four Foods:

What other food or drink options could have four variations for the Fantastic Four? The possibilities are kind of endless, really, but I’d say some good ones are: Donuts Sliders Ice cream flavors

Oh, anyone else old enough to remember Nerds cereal, based on Nerds candy, where the gimmick was the box had two different flavors in it, each bagged separately inside? What if they did that with four bags with four flavors for Fantastic Four cereal? You could eat them separately or mix them all together in your bowl. Someone make this!

