Gambit’s Standout ‘X-Men ‘97’ Episode Gets Him an Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop!

Arguably the best episode of X-Men ‘97 to date has received an Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop! In the form of the Gambit (Genosha Battle) Pop!

This Pop! Is based off of Gambit’s depiction in the X-Men ‘97 episode “Remember It." This version of Gambit comes looking appropriately battled damaged from taking on Sentinels, heading into the episode’s final moments when he (Spoiler Alert!) sacrificed himself to stop the threat of Master Mold - capping off a notably powerful and intense episode of the series.

Per usual for a Pop!, Gambit stands about 4 3/4-inches tall.

Man, “Remember It" was an amazing episode. It really solidified just how special X-Men ‘97 is after its terrific early installments.

I may be alone in this, but I almost wished we didn't get that hint at the end of the Season 1 finale (Spoiler Alert!) that Gambit will be brought back as one of Apocolypse's Horsemen, since it was so impactful to have a core member of the team die in the manner he did. X-Men '97 is its own spin on these stories and characters and having this big death occur felt like one that maybe should stick, even in a Marvel superhero universe where that's rarely the case.

That being said, since he is almost certainly coming back, it will be funny to see the merch of him down the line in a few years in his next persona, presumably as Apocalypse's Horseman, Death… Because he's gotta be Death, right?