“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” RockLove Collection Includes Four Snazzy New Items
Just try and resist that H.E.R.B.I.E. necklace.
Forget “Flame On," it’s time for “Necklace On!" because the Fantastic Four have a new jewelry collection via RockLove.
What’s Happening:
- Tied to the impending release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the RockLove collection consists of four (hey now!) new pieces, including a ring and three different necklaces. The items are:
Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS FANTASTIC FOUR Ring ($115.00)
Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS FANTASTIC FOUR HERBIE Necklace ($115.00)
Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS FANTASTIC FOUR FantastiCar Necklace ($115.00)
RockLove, These Are Great, But…
- I’ve got to say, this is a particularly cool and tantalizing collection from RockLove - particularly the H.E.R.B.I.E. with the moving arms and the Fantasticar necklace, which both look terrific. And I get that they were pulling from the Fantastic Four universe without focusing on the specific Fantastic Four characters (though the nods to all their powers on the one 4-logo necklace is fun), but still, RockLove… Your name is literally RockLove! How can you not have more love for The Thing, the fictional character who arguably is the best and most positive representative of rocks!? Especially since not only is the name Thing Ring irresistible, there is in fact a Thing Ring in Fantastic Four history to directly evoke. Well, at least there’s a Thing Ring from weird adaptations of Marvel characters that changed a ton of details. But still, you had a Thing Ring there for the taking (and selling) - you should have gone for it!
- Maybe one day we’ll get an official Thing Ring still…?
More on The Fantastic Four: First Steps:
