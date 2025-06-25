Disneyland Paris Launches New Marvel Gear Inspired by Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
Marvel fans will want to get their hands on this fantastic new logo merchandise for the popular Avengers Campus attraction.
Check out an all-new collection at Disneyland Paris inspired by the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Earth’s greatest heroes with the exclusive new Avengers Campus collection, inspired by the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction.
- Whether you aspire to don the armor of Iron Man or harness the strength of Captain Marvel, this dynamic line is crafted for those ready to embark on heroic adventures.
- Featuring a range of high-tech accessories and stylish apparel, each item embodies the vibrant energy of the Avengers universe.
- Visit Mission Equipment at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park, your official destination for fashionable and mission-ready gear.
- Additionally, annual pass holders can now enjoy a special discount on their purchases.
Also Coming Up at Disneyland Paris, Meet Artist Jim Shore:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed that renowned artist Jim Shore will be at the resort on September 23rd for a special signing event.
- Shore is celebrated for his detailed Disney Traditions collection, which beautifully merges the enchantment of Disney's iconic characters with folk art aesthetics.
- Collectors can find these figurines at Disney Parks worldwide, serving as delightful mementos of a Disney experience. Attendees at Disneyland Paris will have the unique opportunity to have one of Shore's creations signed by the artist himself.
More Disneyland Paris News:
