A Fresh Brew Awaits: Starbucks Gets a Makeover at Disney Hotel Cheyenne

Guests can now enjoy their favorite drinks in a newly designed Western-themed setting.
What’s Happening:

  • Check out the newly renovated Starbucks lounge, located in the heart of Disney Hotel Cheyenne, where a warm and inviting atmosphere awaits.
  • Guests can now savor their favorite beverages in a beautifully reimagined Western-themed environment.
  • The lounge has been thoughtfully redesigned to provide a more immersive and high-quality experience that aligns seamlessly with the hotel’s overall theme.

  • This Starbucks serves as a valuable addition to the existing amenities, enhancing the options available for breakfast and breaks throughout the day.

What Else is Happening at Disneyland Paris?

  • Disneyland Paris is set to revive the Disney Junior Dream Factory at Walt Disney Studios Park, bringing back its enchanting steampunk charm.
  • This interactive show features beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, Timon, and Vampirina, who come together to reignite the magic of the Dream Factory, where dreams are crafted for children worldwide.
  • The performance includes engaging sing-alongs and dancing. Originally scheduled for 2020, the show premiered on July 1st, 2021, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ran until August 31st, 2024.
  • While an official reopening date is still pending, Disneyland Paris will share more details soon.

