Stitch Day at Disneyland Paris: Out-Of-This-World Limited-Time Treats, Treasures and More
Say bonjour to a celebration of Experiment 626 at Disneyland Paris, as the resort ushers in special Stitch Day offerings on June 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is gearing up to bring in a mischievous celebration of Disney’s most loveable alien this month with new limited-time offerings for Stitch Day.
- Taking place on June 26th (AKA 6/26), the Lilo & Stitch festivities come alive through special entertainment offerings, shopping, and treats.
- In addition to the fun special offerings, guests will be able to enjoy themed photo opportunities including four unique Magic Shots.
- For sweet treats inspired by 626, fans will find deserts like the Lilo Cake, milkshakes and more.
- Over at Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant, you’ll be able to grab the 626 Tasty Vibes, Stitch Tropical Groove, and the ‘Ohana Bubble Fizz.
- In terms of merchandise, Disneyland Paris has Stitch fans covered.
- The Deco by Disney store will have an incredible collection of house decor perfect for fans of both the original animated film and live-action remake. The tropical designs are available exclusively at the shopping location.
- For those looking for apparel, the Stitch Retro Lifestyle collection combines a vintage surf aesthetic with Experiment 626 to create out-of-this-world fashion.
- Don’t miss out on Stitch Day at Disneyland Paris.
Disney Music Festival:
- While you are at it, Disneyland Paris is inviting guests to step in time to the magical melodies of Disney with their Disney Music Festival.
- With exciting entertainment offerings around every corner, you’ll be immersed in the unforgettable songs from Disney’s incomparable arsenal of films.
- You can learn more here.
