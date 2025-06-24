Stitch Day at Disneyland Paris: Out-Of-This-World Limited-Time Treats, Treasures and More

Check out all the exciting offerings headed to the resort this Stitch Day.

Say bonjour to a celebration of Experiment 626 at Disneyland Paris, as the resort ushers in special Stitch Day offerings on June 26th.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is gearing up to bring in a mischievous celebration of Disney’s most loveable alien this month with new limited-time offerings for Stitch Day.

Taking place on June 26th (AKA 6/26), the Lilo & Stitch festivities come alive through special entertainment offerings, shopping, and treats.

In addition to the fun special offerings, guests will be able to enjoy themed photo opportunities including four unique Magic Shots.

For sweet treats inspired by 626, fans will find deserts like the Lilo Cake, milkshakes and more.

Over at Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant, you’ll be able to grab the 626 Tasty Vibes, Stitch Tropical Groove, and the ‘Ohana Bubble Fizz.

In terms of merchandise, Disneyland Paris has Stitch fans covered.

The Deco by Disney store will have an incredible collection of house decor perfect for fans of both the original animated film and live-action remake. The tropical designs are available exclusively at the shopping location.

For those looking for apparel, the Stitch Retro Lifestyle collection combines a vintage surf aesthetic with Experiment 626 to create out-of-this-world fashion.

Don’t miss out on Stitch Day at Disneyland Paris.

Disney Music Festival:

While you are at it, Disneyland Paris is inviting guests to step in time to the magical melodies of Disney with their Disney Music Festival.

With exciting entertainment offerings around every corner, you’ll be immersed in the unforgettable songs from Disney’s incomparable arsenal of films.



