Bring the Art of Marvel Home with The Complete Art Collection from Disney Hotel New York

“Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: The Complete Art Collection” is now available to purchase online.

If you’re a Marvel fan who has stayed at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, then you were likely enamored with the vast collection of art on display in the hotel. Well, now even those outside of Paris can get their hands on a unique book collecting art from the hotel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

After previously being available exclusively at Disneyland Paris Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: The Complete Art Collection is now available to purchase from Amazon in the U.S.

is now available to purchase from Amazon in the U.S. This impressive collection takes a peek into the rooms of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel―where beds take the shape of Thor’s home city of Asgard or furniture is inspired by Spider-Man’s costume―and reveals their details along with the art showcased in them.

Immerse yourself in these pages and explore this unique hotel for yourself, reveling in the wonderful artistry, design, and history of Marvel―all under one roof.

Published in collaboration with Gestalten and Marvel, the collection brings together 350 emblematic works of high-quality paper.

The book is available at the New York Boutique inside the hotel for €40, or you can purchase from Amazon

Take a preview inside the pages of the book with the images below.

What’s New at Disneyland Paris?

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!