Bring the Art of Marvel Home with The Complete Art Collection from Disney Hotel New York
“Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: The Complete Art Collection” is now available to purchase online.
If you’re a Marvel fan who has stayed at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, then you were likely enamored with the vast collection of art on display in the hotel. Well, now even those outside of Paris can get their hands on a unique book collecting art from the hotel.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- After previously being available exclusively at Disneyland Paris, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: The Complete Art Collection is now available to purchase from Amazon in the U.S.
- This impressive collection takes a peek into the rooms of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel―where beds take the shape of Thor’s home city of Asgard or furniture is inspired by Spider-Man’s costume―and reveals their details along with the art showcased in them.
- Immerse yourself in these pages and explore this unique hotel for yourself, reveling in the wonderful artistry, design, and history of Marvel―all under one roof.
- Published in collaboration with Gestalten and Marvel, the collection brings together 350 emblematic works of high-quality paper.
- The book is available at the New York Boutique inside the hotel for €40, or you can purchase from Amazon for $52.63 (currently on sale from $60.00).
- Take a preview inside the pages of the book with the images below.
What’s New at Disneyland Paris?
- After blasting off into theaters, Elio is making his way to Disneyland Paris for some limited-time experiences.
- A new milestone has been reached in the construction of Frozen Ever After at Disney Adventure World, as water is now flowing through the attraction.
- In celebration of Hyperspace Mountain’s 30th anniversary, an innovative new light package will debut later this summer.
- A selection of merchandise celebrating Space Mountain’s original De la Terre à la Lune theme is on its way as well.
- The Starbucks location at Disney Hotel Santa Fe has reopened with a new racetrack-inspired look.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com