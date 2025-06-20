"Elio" Lands at Disneyland Paris as Limited-Time Experiences Come to Discoveryland and World Premiere Plaza

You can take a magical photo with Elio and Glordon, and even learn how to draw them!

After blasting off into theaters, Elio is making his way to Disneyland Paris for some limited-time experiences.

What’s Happening:

  • Elio’s adventures at Disneyland Paris appropriately begin in Discoveryland, where guests can partake in a new Elio-themed Animated Magic Shot, through July 9th, 2025.
  • Over at Walt Disney Studios Park, Elio and Glordon have been added to the lineup of characters you can learn to draw at the Animation Academy.
  • A trailer for the film will also play prior to each class, with a panel located at the post-show. You may also find collectible cards being distributed, featuring six characters from the film.
  • Disneyland Paris also teased that water art drawings of Elio and Glordon may be taking place around the parks – so keep an eye out if you’re visiting soon!

More Elio Fun Across the World:

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com