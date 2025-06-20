"Elio" Lands at Disneyland Paris as Limited-Time Experiences Come to Discoveryland and World Premiere Plaza
You can take a magical photo with Elio and Glordon, and even learn how to draw them!
After blasting off into theaters, Elio is making his way to Disneyland Paris for some limited-time experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Elio’s adventures at Disneyland Paris appropriately begin in Discoveryland, where guests can partake in a new Elio-themed Animated Magic Shot, through July 9th, 2025.
- Over at Walt Disney Studios Park, Elio and Glordon have been added to the lineup of characters you can learn to draw at the Animation Academy.
- A trailer for the film will also play prior to each class, with a panel located at the post-show. You may also find collectible cards being distributed, featuring six characters from the film.
- Disneyland Paris also teased that water art drawings of Elio and Glordon may be taking place around the parks – so keep an eye out if you’re visiting soon!
More Elio Fun Across the World:
- Visitors to Walt Disney World can get a preview of the film along with the chance to see concept art and maquettes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Over at the Magic Kingdom, a special Elio experience in Tomorrowland features photo ops, sticker pads, and some other fun activities.
- The Art of Pixar Gallery at Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel has been updated with a fun new exhibit of artwork from the film’s production.
- Pixar fans nationwide can get their hands on new Elio Happy Meal toys at your local McDonald’s.
- Ben had the chance to sit down with directors Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, producer Mary Alice Drumm, and Elio himself, Yonas Kibreab, to explore the emotional and technical universe behind this star-bound story.
- Elio is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review of Pixar’s cosmic coming-of-age tale that is classic Pixar at heart.
