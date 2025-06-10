New "Elio" Happy Meal Toys Available at McDonald's Locations Everywhere
Say what you will about the toys, would Elio pick the fries or the apple slices?
With a new animated film on approach, here comes a new set of Happy Meal toys arriving at your local McDonald’s, this time featuring the characters from the latest Pixar film, Elio.
What’s Happening:
- As with every major theatrical release (or so it would seem), the time has arrived for a special set of Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s, this time featuring the cast of characters from the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Elio.
- Each of the characters, from what we know of the film, is one of the planetary leaders or friends of Elio himself, riding on the floating platforms that you can see in the original teaser trailer below.
- Each of them - as a toy - functions the same way. The toys come with a mechanism that pinches into the side of the saucer-like platform and when pressure is applied, shoots out and glides along a flat surface - like your table at your local McDonald’s.
- They toys are now available at your local participating McDonalds, and Elio-themed coloring sheets and games are available on the official McDonald’s
- On June 20th, moviegoers will meet Elio, an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award Winner, Zoe Saldaña), and Glordon, Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this, the latest adventure from Pixar Animation Studios, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.
Back in my Day:
- A few thoughts on the timing of the release of these toys - namely how close to the release of the film we are seeing them arrive out our local golden arches.
- I remember a time at least six weeks out (and for a remaining six weeks if not more afterward) that the toys surrounding a major motion picture release or event from a Disney arm (Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Parks, etc) would be seen.
- Having them arrive at the restaurant locations a mere 10 days (as of this writing) before the film arrives in theaters is quite shocking, and makes us wonder how things would have played out had they stuck with their second release date (after an original over-a-year delay) that would have seen the movie arrive on Friday, June 13th, only three days after the toys arrived.
- Is this just a rare case with Elio? Maybe. But do we think this would have happened with a major sequel or franchise entry nowadays? That’s the real question.
