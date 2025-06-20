"Elio" Takes Over Atrium Gallery Space at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel
It's the latest in a growing line of exhibits that have occupied the space since the hotel was officially transformed last year.
Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort constantly celebrates all things Pixar Animation Studios, and with the debut of a brand new film from the iconic studio, guests can now visit a special exhibit space marking the production of Elio.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of the release of the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elio, guests visiting the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort can see a fun new exhibit of artwork from the film’s production.
- Located in the second-floor atrium of the hotel, The Art of Pixar Gallery now features numerous drawings, paintings, and sculptures from the development of Elio.
- Throughout the gallery, guests will see art featuring Elio and his new best friend, Glordon, as well as other characters from the film.
- The lobby also features a fun photo location (pictured above), and other fun sculptures including one of Lord Grigon that guests should be on the lookout for.
- The exhibit can be seen now at the Pixar Place Hotel, but there is no current end date for the exhibit, so be sure to see it if you’re visiting the Disneyland Resort.
- If you’d like to head out of this world to see the Elio exhibit, but stay grounded at the Pixar Place Hotel in the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Evolving Art:
- Elio taking over the second floor atrium at the Pixar Place Hotel is only the latest feature or project from Pixar Animation Studios to take over the space in recent years.
- It’s part of the fun of staying at the hotel, being surrounded by the art and inspiration from the catalog of Pixar Animation Studios films, and literally almost channeling the actual studio by building these temporary gallery spaces.
- Previously, we’ve seen galleries featuring illustrations, maquettes, and renderings from Inside Out 2, the first long-form series from the studio, Win or Lose, and now Elio.
- While that only seems like the three recent projects from the studio, it’s important to remember that the transformation from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel only occurred in January of 2024, with Elio being the third major project from the studio (overlooking Inside Out spin-off series Dream Productions) since then (after Inside Out 2 and Win or Lose), so it seems likely that the exhibit space will continue to evolve and showcase the newest feature from the studio.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com