Photos: “Elio” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios now for a preview of Pixar’s latest film.

An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s latest animated feature Elio is now playing inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The preview for Elio has temporarily taken over for the “One Man’s Dream" film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This is the first time a movie preview has taken over Walt Disney Presents since the release of Wish in November 2023.

Before entering the theater, guests can see a plethora of concept designs, art and maquettes from the production of the film.

The preview itself is 8 minutes long and begins with an introduction by Yonas Kibreab (the voice of Elio) and Zoe Saldaña (Elio’s aunt, Olga), before showcasing Elio’s abduction by aliens from the film and scenes showcased in the trailer.

In the film, young Elio is unexpectedly transported to the Communiverse, a vast intergalactic organization featuring representatives from distant galaxies. Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must forge connections with a variety of quirky alien beings, tackle a significant interstellar crisis, and ultimately uncover his true identity and purpose in the universe.

The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo.

Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.

Pixar's Elio arrives in theaters on June 20th, 2025.

