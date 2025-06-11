Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on Pixar's "Elio"
Early screenings of Pixar Animation Studios’ newest adventure Elio have begun ahead of the film’s June 20th theatrical debut. Tonight, the original story had its Hollywood premiere at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre as audiences begin to be beamed up into the Communiverse. Early reactions to the upcoming film have started pouring in on social media allowing fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the upcoming epic.
Kicking off our first reaction for the new film, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the film early, calling it classic Pixar that manages to be as emotional as it is entertaining.
Michael J. Lee was quick to highlight the childlike wonder and heart of the new film. Describing the adventure as a fun-filled visual feast about connecting with others and learning about oneself, Lee does note the film isn’t as emotionally complex as previous Pixar entries like Soul.
Continuing that sentiment, Joaquín Teodoro shares that the film excels at world-building as Elio searches for his place in the universe. He also praises the film’s broad appeal and original story.
Daniel Baptista continues to sing Elio’s praises, highlighting the film’s willingness to explore loneliness. He also shouts out Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, and Brad Garrett’s performances.
Elio succeeds at introducing audiences to lovable characters through its heartfelt saga, according to Jonathan Sim. Sim took the time to name Glordon as a standout.
Tessa Smith also mentions Glordon as the standout character from the film. Smith admits Elio did make her cry, in part to its important message of finding a place in the world where you are accepted and welcome.
Again with Glordon! Jazz Tangcay quickly proclaims that Glordon is irresistibly lovable, on top of sharing that the film succeeds in both story and visual beauty.
Claiming it as an unforgettable entry into Pixar’s lineup, Anthony Gagliardi echoes Tangcay’s opinion that the film manages to be an equally impressive visual experience as it is a heartwarming journey.
While reactions continue to pour in, it is managing to be difficult to find criticism about Elio. Justin Lawrence describes the film as a “truly out-of-this-world Pixar Adventure," applauding the film for its depth and important message of self-acceptance.
In a world full of sequels, remakes, and remixes, it is great to see that Pixar’s original entry is gaining traction as a must see film for audiences of all ages. Elio is looking like it could be a classic in the making. Head to the Communiverse with Pixar’s Elio, only in theaters starting June 20th.
