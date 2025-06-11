Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on Pixar's "Elio"

Early screenings of Pixar Animation Studios’ newest adventure Elio have begun ahead of the film’s June 20th theatrical debut. Tonight, the original story had its Hollywood premiere at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre as audiences begin to be beamed up into the Communiverse. Early reactions to the upcoming film have started pouring in on social media allowing fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the upcoming epic.

Kicking off our first reaction for the new film, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the film early, calling it classic Pixar that manages to be as emotional as it is entertaining.

Saw #Elio early and it’s classic @Pixar at heart: A fish-out-of-water buddy comedy that’s as emotional as it is funny. The colorful Communiverse is a joy to explore, and the film’s message will resonate with dreamers of all ages. Don’t underestimate this one. pic.twitter.com/XtSaYI0v1Q — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 11, 2025

Michael J. Lee was quick to highlight the childlike wonder and heart of the new film. Describing the adventure as a fun-filled visual feast about connecting with others and learning about oneself, Lee does note the film isn’t as emotionally complex as previous Pixar entries like Soul.

#Elio starts with a boy struggling with loneliness, but it unfolds into a surprisingly tender story of longing, self-discovery, and finding connection in the most unexpected corners of the universe. It’s full of heart, laced with gentle humor, and pops with its stunning visuals pic.twitter.com/2s5qh2XJ4I — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) June 11, 2025

Continuing that sentiment, Joaquín Teodoro shares that the film excels at world-building as Elio searches for his place in the universe. He also praises the film’s broad appeal and original story.

What stands out most about #Elio is its remarkable world-building and the protagonist's motivation, as he searches for his purpose and place of belonging. An original idea that, in an era of sequels, feels necessary and will appeal to both adults and children. pic.twitter.com/xiDfQS1FMc — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) June 11, 2025

Daniel Baptista continues to sing Elio’s praises, highlighting the film’s willingness to explore loneliness. He also shouts out Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, and Brad Garrett’s performances.

Pixar’s #Elio is a WONDROUS, whimsical, and wildly heartfelt adventure that beautifully explores the black hole of loneliness and the light of finding your people. Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, and Brad Garrett bring so much warmth and charm to a story that soars across the stars. pic.twitter.com/RXU3ZTUQXo — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) June 11, 2025

Elio succeeds at introducing audiences to lovable characters through its heartfelt saga, according to Jonathan Sim. Sim took the time to name Glordon as a standout.

#Elio is a hilarious, charming adventure through space.



An emotional Pixar triumph that manages to capture genuine heart inside a beautiful tale. Riveting, awe-inspiring storytelling. You'll love every character (especially Glordon).



A whimsical, heartfelt visual delight. pic.twitter.com/3uAj3iqFjE — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 11, 2025

Tessa Smith also mentions Glordon as the standout character from the film. Smith admits Elio did make her cry, in part to its important message of finding a place in the world where you are accepted and welcome.

Elio is super cute! The themes of wanting to find a place in the universe where you are accepted and appreciated are extremely relatable. As with most Pixar movies, I am not afraid to admit I shed a tear or two. Elio is adorable but Glordon steals the show! See it in 3D! #Elio pic.twitter.com/yKWqs5luQE — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 11, 2025

Again with Glordon! Jazz Tangcay quickly proclaims that Glordon is irresistibly lovable, on top of sharing that the film succeeds in both story and visual beauty.

Two thumbs up for @Pixar! They’ve done it again witb #Elio. Such incredible animation and a profound story. Get ready to fall in love with Glordon!!!! The voice work on this is superb. pic.twitter.com/DzPJOqbTo7 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 11, 2025

Claiming it as an unforgettable entry into Pixar’s lineup, Anthony Gagliardi echoes Tangcay’s opinion that the film manages to be an equally impressive visual experience as it is a heartwarming journey.

#Elio takes you on an intergalactic voyage filled with HEART, HUMOUR, and SOUL. Packed with breathtaking animation that dazzles from start to finish & anchored by a story about finding one’s place in the universe, it’s another unforgettable achievement from Domee Shi and @Pixar. pic.twitter.com/RjeGMiwwZz — Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi) June 11, 2025

While reactions continue to pour in, it is managing to be difficult to find criticism about Elio. Justin Lawrence describes the film as a “truly out-of-this-world Pixar Adventure," applauding the film for its depth and important message of self-acceptance.

#Elio is a cosmic coming-of-age story packed with heart, color, and imagination. A vibrant tale about not fitting in — and why that might be your greatest strength. Warm, weird, and wonderfully original — a truly out-of-this-world Pixar adventure! pic.twitter.com/bHQZkeZJAu — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) June 11, 2025

In a world full of sequels, remakes, and remixes, it is great to see that Pixar’s original entry is gaining traction as a must see film for audiences of all ages. Elio is looking like it could be a classic in the making. Head to the Communiverse with Pixar’s Elio, only in theaters starting June 20th.

