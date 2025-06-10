D23 Hosting Early Fan Screening Event for Pixar’s “Elio” Next Week in Burbank

Gold Members can get their hands on tickets to the screening beginning tomorrow, June 11th.

D23 Gold Members who are near Burbank, California next Tuesday will have the opportunity to attend an early fan screening of Pixar’s Elio.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to an early screening of Elio , Pixar’s brand-new adventure about an Earthling boy finding his place in the universe. And, before the film starts, you’ll get a peek behind the scenes with a very special guest!

This event includes: One ticket to an advance screening of Disney and Pixar's Elio A discussion with a special guest An event credential One complimentary popcorn voucher One complimentary drink voucher One Elio Glordon souvenir popcorn bucket, which will be distributed at the end of the event

The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 7 p.m. PT at the AMC Burbank 16.

Tickets are $25 (+$3 Processing Fee) each, and go on sale Wednesday, June 11th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at this link

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event.

Who Could the Very Special Guest Be?

If I were a betting man, I’d place my bets on one of the stars of the film swinging by, especially as this screening takes place in Burbank.

Child actor Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab provided the voice for Elio, so he’d be a pretty easy get. More impressive of an appearance would be Zoe Saldaña, who voices Elio’s aunt Olga.

In addition to her voice role in Elio , she’ll also be reprising her role as Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Or perhaps the film's directors Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi might make an appearance.

