Photos: “Wish” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The preview for Disney’s Wish has temporarily taken over for the “One Man’s Dream” film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Inside, guests can pose with this art of the film’s heroic trio – Asha, Star and Valentino.

Before entering the theater, guests can see a plethora of concept designs and art from the production of the film.

The preview itself is 12 minutes long and begins with an intro by Ariana DeBose, who plays Asha in the film. It begins with the song “This Wish” and plays through “You’re a Star,” followed by a brief sizzle reel using other clips from the film.

Cast members at Walt Disney Presents are currently handing out this activity packet to the young and young at heart.

Wish hits theaters on November 22nd, 2023.