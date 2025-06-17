Movie Review: Pixar’s Cosmic Coming-of-Age Tale "Elio" Is Classic Pixar at Heart

There’s a special kind of magic when Pixar returns to its roots - an imaginative premise grounded in real emotional truths, anchored by oddball characters, and propelled by heartfelt storytelling. With Elio, the studio once again delivers that signature blend of humor and heart, offering audiences a vibrant sci-fi adventure that’s as emotionally resonant as it is wildly inventive.

From the moment 11-year-old Elio Solís is accidentally beamed up to the Communiverse - an interplanetary council that mistakes him for the leader of Earth - it’s clear that this is no ordinary alien invasion comedy. While the marketing leans into the slapstick chaos of first contact, what truly defines Elio is its emotional core. It’s a story about loneliness, identity, and the universal desire to belong, wrapped in a galactic buddy comedy that spans the stars.

Elio is an orphan living with his aunt, Olga, a military officer working on Earth’s space program. A quirky and introspective kid with a rich imagination and a deep fascination with outer space, Elio struggles to connect with the world around him. But when his dreams of alien contact are suddenly realized, he’s thrust into an unfamiliar world where, ironically, he fits in better than he ever has on Earth.

His journey is mirrored in Glordon, a sweet-natured alien princeling and the reluctant heir to a galactic warlord. Glordon doesn’t want to conquer the universe; he just wants a friend. Together, Elio and Glordon form a touching friendship that becomes the emotional anchor of the film. Like Buzz and Woody, Mike and Sully, or Lightning McQueen and Mater, they’re an odd couple thrust into an adventure that leads them to a deeper understanding of who they are and where they belong.

The Communiverse is one of Pixar’s most visually arresting settings to date, an explosion of color, creativity, and clever alien design. Each ambassador represents a wildly different species, from the regal leafy sea-dragon-like Questa to the shape-shifting supercomputer Ooooo. Much of the film’s comedy comes from cultural misunderstandings, like Ambassador Helix mistaking Elio’s sign-off - “Ok, bye, I love you" - for a traditional Earth farewell.

But beyond the laughs is a layered world with a rich emotional texture. Elio’s emotional growth is visualized through everything from his evolving costume to the subtle physical shifts in his character design. Even a subplot involving a clone of Elio, sent to Earth in his place, manages to generate laughs while reinforcing the film’s themes of identity and belonging.

While Elio is deeply rooted in what makes Pixar special, its visual style marks a step forward. The influence of directors Domee Shi (Turning Red) and Madeline Sharafian (“Burrow") is clear in the expressive, cartoony character designs and comedic timing. Yet, the film still feels distinctly Pixar, thanks in part to the storytelling sensibilities of co-director Adrian Molina (Coco), who knows how to pair spectacle with sincerity.

The score by Rob Simonsen is another standout, blending playful sci-fi motifs with stirring emotional cues. And the film’s respectful nods to sci-fi classics - from E.T. to Close Encounters to Alien - feel more like love letters than pastiches, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for adult viewers.

Elio may not be the loudest or flashiest film in Pixar’s catalog, but it’s one of the most quietly affecting. The pacing is nearly perfect - only the ending could use a few more minutes to land with maximum emotional punch. Still, this is a movie that will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt out of place and dreamed of finding their people, whether on Earth or among the stars.

It’s classic Pixar at heart: a fish-out-of-water buddy comedy that’s as emotional as it is funny. The colorful Communiverse is a joy to explore, and the film’s message will hit home for dreamers of all ages. Don’t underestimate this one.

I give Elio 4.5 out of 5 stars

Elio opens in theaters nationwide on June 20th.