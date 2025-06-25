This is Not a Dream - Disney Junior Dream Factory Set to Return to Walt Disney Studios Park

The show will return with new updates and surprises.

Disneyland Paris is teasing the return of the popular Disney Junior Dream Factory Show, expected to return later this year.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is bringing back the magic of Disney Junior to Walt Disney Studios Park.

Hitting the stage again this year, Disney Junior Dream Factory brings back the steam-punk excitement of the original show.

However, the resort also promises that the Dream Factory will reopen with some new surprises.

The interactive show includes sing-a-longs, dancing, and more.

Originally intended to open in 2020, the 20 minute show was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show eventually opened on July 1, 2021, where it operated until August 31, 2024.

No official date has been announced for the show’s reopening, but Disneyland Paris promises to share details about the entertainment offering soon.

Disney Music Festival:

While you are waiting to dance with Disney Junior, Disneyland Paris is inviting guests to step in time to the magical melodies of Disney with their Disney Music Festival.

With exciting entertainment offerings around every corner, you’ll be immersed in the unforgettable songs from Disney’s incomparable arsenal of films.

