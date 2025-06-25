Artist Signing: Jim Shore is Headed to Disneyland Paris this September

Shore is known for his figures, which combine Disney magic with traditional folk art.

This September, Disney fans will have the chance to meet renowned artist Jim Shore at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced that artist Jim Shore will be visiting the resort on September 23rd for a special signing event.

Shore is known for his intricate Disney Traditions collection, which combines the magic of Disney’s unforgettable characters with folk art.

The collectible figurines can be found at Disney Parks around the world as perfect ways to bring home the magic of a Disney vacation, and fans visiting Disneyland Paris will get a chance to have him sign one of his creations.

While details surrounding the time and location of the event are still underwraps, Disneyland Paris promises to announce more details later this summer.

You can explore the Disney Traditions collection here

Other Upcoming Magic:

Over at Walt Disney Studios Park, the popular Disney Junior Dream Factory show is set to return this year.

The original show closed last summer, after a three year engagement at the park.

When it re-debuts, the show will have new surprises that haven’t been announced yet.

You can read more here

