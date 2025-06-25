Mischievous Merch: Spencer's Stitch Day Gift Guide

Tomorrow, June 26th, is Stitch Day, and Spencer’s has some must have items for fans of Lilo & Stitch.

It’s time to celebrate Experiment 626!

Stitch Day, 6/26, is the perfect time to celebrate the beloved animated film and the recent live-action remake.

Spencer’s, a retail store known for their bright, over-the-top, and humorous merchandise, has several items perfect for fans of the loveable and mischievous alien.

One of the out-of-this-world items includes the Stitch 3D Trucker Hat, which can be seen above. The accessory runs for $27.99, and can be purchased here

Fans will also find other apparel, accessories, and more. Let’s take a look at the items.

Stitch Slippers ($34.99)

Stitch Lounge Pants ($24.99)

Stitch 3D Face Backpack - Lilo & Stitch ($49.99)

Stitch Pineapple Clear Mini Backpack ($49.99)

Rhinestone Stitch Cup with Straw 20 oz. ($19.99)

Stitch Ear Handle Tumbler 40 oz. – Lilo & Stitch ($29.99)

Stitch’s Surf Shack Can Water Bottle 17 oz. ($16.99)

To view the full collection of Lilo & Stitch-themed products, visit the official Spencer’s website here

As the live-action Lilo & Stitch continues to take the global box office by storm, Amazon is giving families a way to bring the mischievous alien home in a new design for their Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet.

The Disney Stitch Special-Edition features Experiment 626 all across the back of the tablet, bringing a touch of Disney magic to the tech tool.

Retailing for $219.00, you can check out the special edition product here

