Walt Disney World Donates $500,000 to Florida Public Schools, Sends Stitch Out On Tour to Visit Teachers

Theme park tickets were also included in the generous gift.

The popular tourist destination Walt Disney World has continued its tradition of giving back to the Florida community by donating a sizable chunk of money to local school districts, in addition to offering teachers the opportunity to take inspiration from the resort’s theme parks.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World has donated half a million dollars to fund local education programs at Florida school districts. To help with the announcement, everyone’s favorite mischievous alien Stitch from Lilo & Stitch toured a number of schools and presented teachers there with tickets to Walt Disney World theme parks for their whole families.

toured a number of schools and presented teachers there with tickets to Walt Disney World theme parks for their whole families. Schools involved with the surprise included Hamilton Elementary, Deerwood Elementary, College Park Middle, Tavares Middle and North Lakeland Elementary. Beneficiaries of the donation will include The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, The School District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools Foundation, Polk County Schools Foundation and Seminole County Schools Foundation, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Philharmonic, ELEVATE Orlando, and A Gift for Teaching.

Disney Imagination Campus also invited Florida-based teachers and school administrators to a day of Disney fun at Walt Disney World, encouraging them to bring inspiration from EPCOT’s living laboratory back to their classrooms.

What they’re saying:

Superintendent of Polk County Public Schools Fred Heid: “We’re thrilled that Disney is making such a considerable donation to our education foundation. It’s exciting for me as the superintendent to be able to afford new opportunities for our students."

“We’re thrilled that Disney is making such a considerable donation to our education foundation. It’s exciting for me as the superintendent to be able to afford new opportunities for our students." Deerwood Elementary School teacher Adam Cody: “This means the world. It’s amazing to get the recognition from our district and Disney. There really are no words to describe how special it makes us feel."

More news from around Walt Disney World: