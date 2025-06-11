Photos: Land Clearing Begins Around Magic Kingdom in Preparation for Frontierland and Disney Villains Expansion

Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are set to close next month afor the new experiences.

As Magic Kingdom prepares to embark on a huge reimagining of Frontierland and the addition of a Disney Villains themed land, Disney has begun clearing land on the perimeter of the park ahead of guest-facing construction.

What’s Happening:

Magic Kingdom is about to embark on a massive transformation, with the addition of the new Cars-themed Piston Peak and Villains land

On July 7th, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island

The area includes tree and ground clearing spanning nearly the entirety of the west side of the park’s perimeter.

This massive section of land isn't expected to be for any in park expansion with Piston Peak taking over the area between Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney Villains land is currently rumored to take over the back half of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, however, with no confirmation at this time, it is possible the Disney Villains will make their appearance on the outside of the Walt Disney World Railroad.

While the Disney fandom has been very vocal about the closure of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, it will be undeniably exciting to watch these new projects come to life over the next decade.

Future Adventures:

