Photos: Land Clearing Begins Around Magic Kingdom in Preparation for Frontierland and Disney Villains Expansion
Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are set to close next month afor the new experiences.
As Magic Kingdom prepares to embark on a huge reimagining of Frontierland and the addition of a Disney Villains themed land, Disney has begun clearing land on the perimeter of the park ahead of guest-facing construction.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Kingdom is about to embark on a massive transformation, with the addition of the new Cars-themed Piston Peak and the upcoming Disney Villains land.
- On July 7th, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close permanently for the new areas, and in preparation for construction, a large section of Magic Kingdom’s backstage area has been cleared.
- The area includes tree and ground clearing spanning nearly the entirety of the west side of the park’s perimeter.
- This massive section of land isn’t expected to be for any in park expansion with Piston Peak taking over the area between Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Liberty Square.
- Disney Villains land is currently rumored to take over the back half of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, however, with no confirmation at this time, it is possible the Disney Villains will make their appearance on the outside of the Walt Disney World Railroad loop.
- While the Disney fandom has been very vocal about the closure of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, it will be undeniably exciting to watch these new projects come to life over the next decade.
Future Adventures:
- While Magic Kingdom is getting a ton of exciting updates, the park isn’t the only place receiving massive new experiences.
- EPCOT is gearing up to launch their third iteration of Test Track this summer. The attraction, which is set to celebrate the history of transportation with all the incredible thrills fans know and love, recently removed its construction walls.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monstropolis will take over the former Grand Avenue area of the park.
- The Muppets, who were recently evicted from their longtime home at Muppet*Vision 3D, are headed to Sunset Boulevard, taking the reins from Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, DinoLand U.S.A. is headed towards extinction as the park prepares to welcome guests into Pueblo Esperanza.
- The Tropical Americas area is set to host a new Encanto attraction and a reimagining of DINOSAUR into Indiana Jones.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com