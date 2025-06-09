Photos / Video: EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion Reopens with Light Snacks and Relocated Rose & Crown Pianist

Guests can get out of the Florida heat at the Odyssey pavilion, daily through August 10th.

Walt Disney World is looking to give guests more ways to get out of the brutal Florida heat this summer, with the Odyssey pavilion reopening as a new home for the Rose & Crown pianists.

The Odyssey pavilion is located between Test Track and Mexico at EPCOT, and is usually utilized as a festival food booth. With a two month lull between Flower & Garden and Food & Wine, the flex space has been reopened as a spot to grab some light bites and enjoy the tickling ivories of the Rose & Crown Pub musician.

Guests can enjoy some classic Disney tunes piano-style, and out of the heat, daily through August 10th, 2025. There are currently seven showtimes a day, at the following times:

11:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

The dining location inside the Odyssey has also reopened, serving up chicken strips with french fries, cinnamon-glazed nuts and a selection of ice cream treats.

