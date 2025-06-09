Photos / Video: EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion Reopens with Light Snacks and Relocated Rose & Crown Pianist
Walt Disney World is looking to give guests more ways to get out of the brutal Florida heat this summer, with the Odyssey pavilion reopening as a new home for the Rose & Crown pianists.
The Odyssey pavilion is located between Test Track and Mexico at EPCOT, and is usually utilized as a festival food booth. With a two month lull between Flower & Garden and Food & Wine, the flex space has been reopened as a spot to grab some light bites and enjoy the tickling ivories of the Rose & Crown Pub musician.
Guests can enjoy some classic Disney tunes piano-style, and out of the heat, daily through August 10th, 2025. There are currently seven showtimes a day, at the following times:
- 11:30 a.m.
- 12:30 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
- 2:30 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m.
The dining location inside the Odyssey has also reopened, serving up chicken strips with french fries, cinnamon-glazed nuts and a selection of ice cream treats.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Dopey Revealed as Special Passholder Character Meet & Greet at EPCOT
- Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Test Track at EPCOT, Revealing Reimagined Exterior
- Photos: Phineas and Ferb Return to Walt Disney World with New Meet & Greet at EPCOT
- Muppet•Vision 3D and Grand Avenue Removed From My Disney Experience App
- Kermit The Frog Reveals When Guests Can Get Those Backstage Passes at Their Version of a Walt Disney World Classic