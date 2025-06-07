Kermit The Frog Reveals When Guests Can Get Those Backstage Passes at Their Version of a Walt Disney World Classic

Does anybody else really hope Dr. Teeth does the "Wait A Minute, I love that idea" line?

Disney Fans have been clamoring for a bit more details about the Muppet takeover of the Disney’s Hollywood Studios classic, Rock N’ Roller Coaster, and today, on the day their landmark 3-D attraction closes, we are getting more information.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared an update regarding the earlier announced transformation of the popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction, Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

As announced previously, the Muppets will be taking over this coaster, with Aerosmith being removed, largely to soften the blow of the loss of the classic Muppet*Vision 3-D across the park.

When the announcement came, we had little details outside of the poster art above - a current trend when announcing new Disney attractions since the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - “Hey this is happening." Okay, but when?

In regards to the new Muppet takeover of the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster, now we know that we will be able to experience that attraction in 2026.

Previously, we had only known that The Muppets will be “teaming up with some of music’s biggest stars for a rockin’ music festival."

That said, the current form of Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster still has no closing date per this announcement, so fans can still Walk This Way right into the queue for the experience they’ve known and loved, presumably for a while still.

Hi Ho everyone! @TheMuppets are packing up and moving to Sunset Blvd for their first ever coaster! Grab your guitar (or banjo), because Rock ’N’ Roller Coaster Starring @TheMuppets speeds into Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2026! pic.twitter.com/ldltI3dGmi — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 7, 2025

The timing of the announcement fits well, considering today is the last day that the general public

Saying Goodbye, Why Is It Sad?

Originally opened in 1991 at the Walt Disney World

With classic quips that have become part of the Disney fan vernacular, Muppet*Vision 3-D has and will be cherished by Disney Parks Fans and Muppet Fans alike, looking for a way to hold on to this favorite, which also happens to be the last major project from Jim Henson himself before his passing.

When Disney Parks announced that Muppet*Vision 3-D would be closing, they attempted to ease the pain with the Rock n’ Roller Coaster announcement, but largely missed the point that it’s the 3-D film that fans love, not just the idea of The Muppets existing in the parks somewhere.

Perhaps it was because of this that they also promised

Today’s announcement, which comes on the day the film closes to the public (the last remaining location for the attraction on the planet), does not include further information on that so let’s hope we hear something more in the near future.