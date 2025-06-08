Grand Avenue Removed From My Disney Experience App

The Muppets have been removed from the Disney World app as they prepare for their move to Sunset Boulevard.

Yesterday, Grand Ave, Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzaRizzo officially closed forever. Now, guests using the My Disney Experience app will no longer see the area available on the Disney’s Hollywood Studios map.

What’s Happening:

Sadly, it is the end of a Muppet-filled era at Walt Disney World Resort.

Yesterday, Grand Avenue, along with Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzaRizzo, officially closed for the area’s reimagining into Monstropolis.

On the My Disney Experience app, also known as the Disney World app, the area has been completely removed from the Disney’s Hollywood Studios map, now showcasing an area full of trees.

For those who haven’t updated the app, like myself, you may still see Grand Avenue on the area map.

Here’s a screenshot of the map from yesterday for reference.

It’ll be a few more years before we see the area make a reappearance on the app when Monstropolis and the new door-themed roller coaster experience debut at the park.

For those who wanna take a final tour around Grand Avenue, you can view our video and photo report from the area’s final day here .

The Muppets are Moving Along:

While The Muppets have officially moved out of Grand Avenue, the popular characters won’t be gone for long!

Yesterday, June 6th, Kermit the Frog announced that The Muppets' highly anticipated takeover of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster will open in 2026.

While not much is known about the experience, Aerosmith will continue to invite rockers on a superstretch limo ride through the rest of 2025.

You can learn more here .

