Photos/Videos: A Final Look at Grand Avenue and Muppet*Vision 3D

Muppet*Vision 3D was absolutely better than getting hit on the head with a 2 by 4.

Today, June 7th, was the final day of operation for Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Let’s take one final look at The Muppet-themed area ahead of its transformation into Monstropolis.

As Andrew Barth Feldman so aptly put it in his Muppet*Vision 3D tribute, “change only hurts when we’ve loved enough first." And, Sadly, it’s time to say goodbye to Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Grand Avenue, which was formerly known as Muppet Courtyard, is set to be transformed into a Monsters, Inc.-themed land. As the transformation officially begins, Muppet*Vision 3D, PizzaRizzo, and the rest of The Muppet-inspired chaos of the area are now a part of Yester-Ears.

Laughing Place had a chance to visit the Walt Disney World theme park today to get one final look at the area ahead of the transformation. With thousands of fans in attendance, the line for Muppet*Vision 3D extended all the way into Galaxy’s Edge. It was great to see such an outpour of love for The Muppets as they prepare for their move to Sunset Boulevard. Let’s take a look around the area one final time, including a video tour, photos, and a look at the final door closing of Muppet*Vision 3D!

Streets of Grand Ave

PizzaRizzo

Muppet*Vision 3D

The Muppets Move On:

While The Muppets have officially moved out of Grand Avenue, the popular characters won’t be gone for long!

Earlier today, Kermit the Frog announced that The Muppets' highly anticipated takeover of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster will open in 2026.

While not much is known about the experience, Aerosmith will continue to invite rockers on a superstretch limo ride through the rest of 2025.

