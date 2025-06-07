Mickey Balloon Pride Month Photo Op Returns at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Pride Month is here, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Mickey balloon photo op returns for this year’s celebration.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a returning Pride Month photo op located near Star Tours.

The flat placard is placed on one of the park’s backstage access gates, and features Mickey balloons with patterns of several different LGBTQ+ flags.

This includes the bisexual flag, the trans flag, the lesbian flag, the asexual flag, genderqueer flag, non-binary flag and more.

While many companies have chosen to opt out of this year’s Pride Month celebrations, it is great to see Disney proving they continue to welcome guests of all walks of life.

The Disney’s Hollywood Studios installation joins the return of EPCOT Spaceship Earth mural

Showoff Your Pride:

During Pride Month, Disney is offering some incredible rainbow-inspired merchandise with their Pride Month Collection.

Including clothing, accessories, collectibles, and houseware, the collection is the perfect way to commemorate a magical visit to Walt Disney World

You can check out some of the collection here

