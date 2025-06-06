New Flavors Await: Dive Into Animal Kingdom's Latest Delicacies

Enjoy new meals, snacks, and treats from several of Animal Kingdom's quick service locations.

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can indulge in over 10 new delicious food and beverage offerings, now available at several locations around the theme park.

What’s On The Menu:

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram

Available at several different dining locations around the park, nearly a dozen new items are now available for guests to enjoy.

Let’s take a look at the new food items now available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Mango Vanilla Mousse – Harambe Market (Seen Above)

Pulled Pork Sliders – Eight Spoon Cafe

Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake – Pizzafari

Chicken Caprese Baguette Sandwich – Pizzafari

Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken – The Smiling Crocodile

Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Garlic-Smoke Sausage – The Smiling Crocodile

(Returning) Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich – Dino-Bite Snacks

Combination Bowl: Chimichurri Beef & Shrimp – Satu’li Canteen

Ube Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with ube, oat milk, pure cane syrup, and butterfly pea flower

Matcha Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with matcha, oat milk, and pure cane syrup

Cold Brew Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with oat milk and pure cane syrup

The three coffee offerings are also available as a coffee flight, which was also shared on Instagram

New Land Ahead:

There are a lot of exciting projects on the horizon at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Chester and Hester’s DinoRama closed forever as the park prepares to transform DinoLand U.S.A. into a new Tropical Americas

Inspired by South and Central America, Pueblo Esperanza will bring in new experiences, including a brand new Encanto attraction Indiana Jones reimagining of DINOSAUR.

DINOSAUR is expected to close early next year in preparation for the new area.

