New Flavors Await: Dive Into Animal Kingdom's Latest Delicacies
Enjoy new meals, snacks, and treats from several of Animal Kingdom's quick service locations.
Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can indulge in over 10 new delicious food and beverage offerings, now available at several locations around the theme park.
What’s On The Menu:
- Disney Eats has announced on Instagram several new food and beverage offerings have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Available at several different dining locations around the park, nearly a dozen new items are now available for guests to enjoy.
- While EPCOT is generally considered the best park to eat at on property, when it comes to quick service offerings, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is second to none.
- Let’s take a look at the new food items now available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
Mango Vanilla Mousse – Harambe Market (Seen Above)
Pulled Pork Sliders – Eight Spoon Cafe
Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake – Pizzafari
Chicken Caprese Baguette Sandwich – Pizzafari
Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken – The Smiling Crocodile
Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Garlic-Smoke Sausage – The Smiling Crocodile
(Returning) Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich – Dino-Bite Snacks
Combination Bowl: Chimichurri Beef & Shrimp – Satu’li Canteen
Ube Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen
Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with ube, oat milk, pure cane syrup, and butterfly pea flower
Matcha Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen
Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with matcha, oat milk, and pure cane syrup
Cold Brew Specialty Coffee – Satu’li Canteen
Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with oat milk and pure cane syrup
- The three coffee offerings are also available as a coffee flight, which was also shared on Instagram.
New Land Ahead:
- There are a lot of exciting projects on the horizon at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Earlier this year, Chester and Hester’s DinoRama closed forever as the park prepares to transform DinoLand U.S.A. into a new Tropical Americas area.
- Inspired by South and Central America, Pueblo Esperanza will bring in new experiences, including a brand new Encanto attraction as well as an Indiana Jones reimagining of DINOSAUR.
- DINOSAUR is expected to close early next year in preparation for the new area.
Read More Walt Disney World:
