Photos: Disney Lakeshore Lodge Continues to Rise on the Shores of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World

It’s been a little while since our last update, and the new resort hotel taking shape near Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World has been getting built out and more detailed since then, becoming what we will know as Disney Lakeshore Lodge.

In our last update, we noticed that the new resort will tower over the adjacent Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, and that seems to only have grown, with the building going a bit more vertical since the last update. More of the rooms have also been enclosed with more work being done on the floors that have already been completed.

The size of this hotel means that there is no hiding it in the rustic backwoods setting, and guests visiting will notice it from areas within Disney’s Fort Wilderness, and beyond. The Hotel occupies the former location of River Country - Walt Disney World’s first water park that closed in the early aughts and became more notorious as a location of (forbidden) urban exploration in the subsequent years. As such, it’s shoreline location makes the construction very viewable from the Walt Disney World boat transportation on Bay Lake in the Magic Kingdom Resort area, viewed easily from on the boats or from the other nearby hotels like Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and even Disney’s Contemporary Resort, based on your viewing angle.

Specific details are scarce regarding the newly announced Disney Lakeshore Lodge, outside of a similar idea to an earlier announced and later scrapped project, which was that the property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature" as well as its influence on Disney artists.

There is no official timeline for the resort, outside of an opening that is expected sometime in 2027. For more information about any of the hotels at Walt Disney World, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney travel questions and needs.