Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain Conducts Pull-Through Test on Completed Track

While the major milestone is a huge step towards the attraction's completion, Big Thunder Mountain won't reopen until next year.

With Big Thunder Mountain’s retracking now complete, the Magic Kingdom attraction is embarking on its next steps towards its early 2026 opening.

Slow Movin’ Train Ahead:

On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current construction progress on Big Thunder Mountain.

The park recently completed a track replacement for the attraction, which is rumored to have been manufactured by Vekoma.

Now, the park is conducting a pull-through test on the track to make sure everything is aligned properly.

For those who are unfamiliar with a pull-through test, a chassis for a train will be slowly pulled along the track to check for irregularities.

The yellow chassis could be seen on the turnaround after the third lift hill, peeking out from one of the attractions' many caves.

Throughout the rest of the attraction, scaffolding still covers many areas of the ride. The large crane also still towers over the Frontierland thrill ride.

New Magic Ahead:

Big Thunder Mountain is expected to make its triumphant return at the beginning of 2026.

Details surrounding the refurbishment have remained fairly vague, with the media giant merely promising “a little bit of new magic."

While Disneyland

Big Thunder Mountain isn’t the only Frontierland experience on the horizon.

Earlier this week we got new details about the Cars- themed Piston Peak

themed In preparation for the upcoming experience, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island here

