Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Test Track at EPCOT, Revealing Reimagined Exterior

Additionally, the attraction’s gift shop has gotten a new name.

Earlier than expected, construction walls have come down around Test Track as the beloved EPCOT attraction gets ready to debut its third iteration.

After Disney themselves showcased the newly-installed signage for Test Track last week, construction walls have come down around the attraction, revealing a more sleek and modern design. The old canopy was removed during construction, with a smaller, less visually intrusive one being built in its place.

New signage has been installed for the exit gift shop, previously called the Test Track SIMporium, and now to be known as the Test Track Gear Shop.

While Disney has stated a late summer 2025 opening for Test Track, with the walls coming down and consistent testing taking place, we theorize that it may be ready to go sooner than that.

More on Test Track 3.0:

The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.

The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.

New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.

More Walt Disney World News: