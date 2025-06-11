Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney Pin Trading has been a staple at the Disney Parks for 25 years, allowing fans to collect pieces of their favorite attractions, characters, and films. As the collectible souvenirs celebrate the milestone, new apparel has arrived at Walt Disney World honoring the anniversary.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted two new shirts celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin Trading.

Disney Pin Trading launched as a part of Walt Disney World’s Millenium Celebration, and has helped foster a community of Disney fans who share a passion for the magical memories made across the Disney Parks and Disney films.

Neither are particularly subtle designs, with one taking a baseball jersey style and the other featuring an all-over print.

These new apparel items are perfect for Disney fans with a bold sense of style.

Let’s take a look at the new items.

Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Baseball Jersey ($69.99)

Disney Pin Trading All-Over Print Tee ($34.99)

Celebrating 25 Years:

While these new accessories are a great way to show your love for the Disney Parks collectibles, Walt Disney World is hosting a special anniversary pin trading event this September.

Taking place at Coronado Springs, attendees will get the opportunity to dive through the history of Disney Pins as well as purchase a plethora of exclusive pins.

You can learn more about the event here

