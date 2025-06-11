Photos: Disney's Hollywood Studios Appears a Little Less Grand in New Printed Park Maps

Who knew that that one city block facade would be one of the last traces left standing?

Similar to changes we’ve already seen on the My Disney Experience/Walt Disney World app - which sees the complete removal of the former Muppet*Vision 3-D area on Grand Avenue - the paper maps at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been changed.

Guests can now pick up their paper editions of the Disney’s Hollywood Studios park map at various locations throughout the park, including the Crossroads of the World, located right beyond the park entrance. Immediately, they will see Maleficent (as seen in the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After) gracing the cover, but when we unfold the map we’ll see the biggest changes.

The area surrounding Grand Avenue, similar to what can now be seen on the My Disney Experience App, has been replaced by lush greenery - in stark contrast to the construction walls and barriers blocking buildings that still exist in the area, serving as the home of now defunct PizzaRizzo, The long shuttered Stage 1 Company Store and It’s A Wonderful Shop, plus the recently closed Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, and of course, Jim Henson’s Muppet*Vision 3-D, which completed its final cast screenings. As such, temporary planter boxes that have surrounded the closed area have been replaced by construction walls showcasing the new land based on Monsters, Inc. that is on its way.

Similarly, all text regarding what is offered in the Grand Avenue area of the park has been altered, now showing off the paltry options that are limited to dining on the street, with the new(er) Ice Cold Hydraulics stand, and the fan-favorite Baseline Tap House.

But wait! There’s more - Along with the headline grabbing closure of the classic attraction at the park, Walt Disney World has debuted two new entertainment offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, both of which have also been added to the park maps. In Sunset Boulevard, we will find listings for the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, alongside the new entry in Animation Courtyard, The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure.

If you’d like to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios for yourself and enjoy the whole of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.