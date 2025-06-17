Stitch Brings Fun Learning to Amazon Kids with New Themed Tablet

As Lilo & Stitch continues to make big money at the box office, Amazon Kids is among those introducing a new Stitch-themed item. This time it’s a special-edition Disney Stitch tablet, now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Amazon Kids is introducing the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, Disney Stitch Special-Edition

The powerful tablet features HD display, large storage and 10+ hours of battery.

Kids have the chance to learn different languages and STEM content through partners such as Nat Geo and PBS, as well as kids’ favorite videos, apps and games from Disney, Marvel

The Disney Stitch tablet comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate apps, games, books, and videos.

Parents can easily adjust parental controls like screen time using the Parent Dashboard app.

Retailing for $219.00, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, Disney Stitch Special-Edition

More Lilo & Stitch Brand Collabs:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!