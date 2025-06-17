Stitch Brings Fun Learning to Amazon Kids with New Themed Tablet
Parents can now pre-order the special-edition Stitch Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.
As Lilo & Stitch continues to make big money at the box office, Amazon Kids is among those introducing a new Stitch-themed item. This time it’s a special-edition Disney Stitch tablet, now available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Amazon Kids is introducing the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, Disney Stitch Special-Edition, which is designed for kids 6-12.
- The powerful tablet features HD display, large storage and 10+ hours of battery.
- Kids have the chance to learn different languages and STEM content through partners such as Nat Geo and PBS, as well as kids’ favorite videos, apps and games from Disney, Marvel, LEGO, and content creators like Mr. Beast, Unspeakable and Moriah Elizabeth.
- The Disney Stitch tablet comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate apps, games, books, and videos.
- Parents can easily adjust parental controls like screen time using the Parent Dashboard app.
- Retailing for $219.00, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, Disney Stitch Special-Edition is now available for pre-order ahead of its June 26th, 2025 release.
More Lilo & Stitch Brand Collabs:
- As with any major Disney release, a number of special Stitch-themed dishes and treats are available at Disney Parks across the globe.
- Ono Hawaiian BBQ has launched special Keiki and Ohana Meals, each served with limited-time collectible Stitch bags.
- Other partnerships include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, ColourPop, Owala, Hey Dude and Hawaiian Airlines.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Find out how this new remake fares in Mike’s review.
