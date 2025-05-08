Hawaiian Airlines Celebrates "Lilo & Stitch" with Themed Liveries, Entertainment, and More

Don't worry, that crazy chase scene with the aircraft from the original shall not be replicated.

To celebrate the arrival of Disney’s live-action adaptation of their animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, Hawaiian Airlines is theming some of their aircraft with Stitch upon the plane.

What’s Happening:

Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating the upcoming live-action release of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch , landing in theaters May 23, with playful new looks in the skies.

, landing in theaters May 23, with playful new looks in the skies. Travelers can now spot Stitch striking his best Pualani profile on Hawaiian’s Airbus A330, the first of three specially-designed aircraft.

Next week, Hawaiian will introduce its second livery design – a narrow-body Airbus A321 covered in Stitch’s wildly creative masterpiece - with the third design on the Boeing 717 revealed next month.

Now through the summer, Hawaiian Airlines is bringing a little extra mischief to the skies with special Stitch-themed experiences.

Guests can look forward to unique interactions with Stitch as he disrupts iconic in-flight moments and adds a touch of fun to their journey through experiences curated by Hawaiian Airlines, including: In-Flight Video: Stitch interrupts the carrier’s Travel Pono video spotlighting tips on how guests can visit the Hawaiian Islands responsibly.



AR Experiences: Hawaiian Airlines presents “Searching for Stitch" encouraging guests to find Stitch through an interactive digital travel guide throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Participants can collect animated Stitch’s at various locations on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Oahu, each location representing pillars of Hawaiian's Travel Pono program.

Co-Branded Merchandise: Exclusive Lilo & Stitch-themed apparel and merchandise will be available onboard select flights and online at LogoStore.HawaiianAirlines.com Moana related merch there as well.)

Hawaiian offers dozens of in-flight movies and TV shows for children of all ages, including the animated film, Lilo & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Guests on Hawaiian’s Airbus flights are also encouraged to stream their favorite Disney movies with the airline’s complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi.

Lilo & Stitch, the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family, will open exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025. The live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic of the same name is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

Other Plane News:

Incidentally, Hawaiian Airlines’ sister carrier Alaska Airlines recently unveiled a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure livery

What They’re Saying: