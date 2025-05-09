Hey Dude Releases New Disney Stitch Wally Slippers

The footwear is available in adult and kid sizes.

in the lead up to the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, HEYDUDE has released new Disney Stitch Wally Slippers.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Stitch Wally Slippers are available now in both adult (labeled as “Men’s Shoes") and Youth (Big Kids' - Ages 5+) sizes, sporting the same Stitch-inspired (Fluffy!) blue design.
  • The adult slippers are $69.99 and the kids slippers are $49.99.
  • HEYDUDE also posted an instagram video promoting the slippers and how they’re perfect for anyone’s alien-meets-Hawiian style.

  • Both sets of slippers can be purchased as part of the HEYDUDE Lilo & Stitch Collection on heydude.com.

More on Lilo & Stitch:

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
