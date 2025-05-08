Go Surfing with Stitch in New Clip Featuring Iconic Moment from Animated Original

The clip even features the new version of the classic song.

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, Disney has shared a new clip showing off one of the more iconic scenes from the animated original, complete with soundtrack!

What’s Happening:

Fans eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch , can see a new clip from the upcoming film.

, can see a new clip from the upcoming film. In the clip, complete with music, we see the landmark moment from the original film where Stitch hits the water, riding the front of Nani’s surfboard while the sisters surf together.

As in the original, this is when we hear the song “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride," which has become synonymous with the film.