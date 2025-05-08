Go Surfing with Stitch in New Clip Featuring Iconic Moment from Animated Original
The clip even features the new version of the classic song.
Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, Disney has shared a new clip showing off one of the more iconic scenes from the animated original, complete with soundtrack!
What’s Happening:
- Fans eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch, can see a new clip from the upcoming film.
- In the clip, complete with music, we see the landmark moment from the original film where Stitch hits the water, riding the front of Nani’s surfboard while the sisters surf together.
- As in the original, this is when we hear the song “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride," which has become synonymous with the film.
- Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Whether it be through a new trailer, clips, or a fun stunt like this one where Stitch himself is appearing at a theater.
- Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.