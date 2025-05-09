Fans Can Now Stream "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" As Heard in New "Lilo & Stitch"

On the heels of special clips and videos featuring the new soundtrack, one of the songs as heard in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch is now available to stream on most major platforms.

One of the new performances of a classic song from the animated classic Lilo & Stitch that will appear in the upcoming live-action adaptation is now available to stream on most major platforms.

Iconic to the original, "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" is once again going to be featured in the live-action film, this time performed by Iam Tongi, and a new batch of children from the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus, who performed in the original.

Tongi was the fan favorite and winner of the 21st season of American Idol, and grew up after the debut of the original animated classic, having mentioned watching the film countless times as a kid in a video released