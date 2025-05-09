Fans Can Now Stream "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" As Heard in New "Lilo & Stitch"
And its performed by a fan favorite "American Idol" champion.
On the heels of special clips and videos featuring the new soundtrack, one of the songs as heard in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch is now available to stream on most major platforms.
What’s Happening:
- One of the new performances of a classic song from the animated classic Lilo & Stitch that will appear in the upcoming live-action adaptation is now available to stream on most major platforms.
- Iconic to the original, “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" is once again going to be featured in the live-action film, this time performed by Iam Tongi, and a new batch of children from the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus, who performed in the original.
- Tongi was the fan favorite and winner of the 21st season of American Idol, and grew up after the debut of the original animated classic, having mentioned watching the film countless times as a kid in a video released yesterday.
- This soundtrack streaming option comes on the heels of two videos shared by Disney recently, one of which features the moment in the film in which the song plays, and other a short featurette on the music of Lilo & Stitch.
- Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.