It's All In The 'Ohana In New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Celebrating the Music of "Lilo & Stitch"
Plus a performance from a fan-favorite "American Idol" contestant.
With the new live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch mere weeks away, a new behind-the-scenes featurette celebrating the music in the film and it reminds us that it’s all in the family, or should we say - ‘Ohana.
What’s Happening:
- A new featurette has debuted celebrating the music of the upcoming film, Lilo & Stitch, showcasing the many people involved in the soundtrack.
- Notably, there are quite a few familial connections that show that the soundtrack of the film is all one big ‘ohana in some way or another.
- Fans of the animated original will also love that Mark Keali’i Ho’Omalu, singer and songwriter on the original Lilo & Stitch is back for this film, over two decades later.
- Along with children from the same school that provided vocals on the original, now “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" is being performed by Iam Tongi, the fan-favorite contestant who would win the 21st season of American Idol, and was born literally days before the premiere of the original film back in 2002.
- The featurette also confirms the return of music performed by Elvis Presley, just like in the original, including a new cover of “Burning Love" performed by the nephews of musician Bruno Mars.
- Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Whether it be through a new trailer, clips, or a fun stunt like this one where Stitch himself is appearing at a theater.
- Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.