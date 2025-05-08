It's All In The 'Ohana In New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Celebrating the Music of "Lilo & Stitch"

With the new live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch mere weeks away, a new behind-the-scenes featurette celebrating the music in the film and it reminds us that it’s all in the family, or should we say - ‘Ohana.

A new featurette has debuted celebrating the music of the upcoming film, Lilo & Stitch, showcasing the many people involved in the soundtrack.

, showcasing the many people involved in the soundtrack. Notably, there are quite a few familial connections that show that the soundtrack of the film is all one big ‘ohana in some way or another.

Fans of the animated original will also love that Mark Keali’i Ho’Omalu, singer and songwriter on the original Lilo & Stitch is back for this film, over two decades later.

Along with children from the same school that provided vocals on the original, now "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" is being performed by Iam Tongi, the fan-favorite contestant who would win the 21st season of American Idol

The featurette also confirms the return of music performed by Elvis Presley, just like in the original, including a new cover of “Burning Love" performed by the nephews of musician Bruno Mars.