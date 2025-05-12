An Out-of-this-World "Lilo & Stitch" Cosmetic Collection by ColourPop is Set to Crash Land this Week

Popular cosmetic brand ColourPop is set to bring a new collection of items inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake to fans this week.

What’s Happening:

ColourPop Cosmetics is inviting fans into the alien-infested world of Lilo & Stitch with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 2003 animated hit.

with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 2003 animated hit. Announced on Instagram Lilo & Stitch Collection perfectly captures the tropical and intergalactic aesthetics of the movie with a bold set of purple, red, pink, blue, and green colored products.

Collection perfectly captures the tropical and intergalactic aesthetics of the movie with a bold set of purple, red, pink, blue, and green colored products. ColourPop’s new out-of-this-world line features a plethora of different types of products, perfect for casual and hardcore Experiment 626 fans.

Pricing for the line of products have yet to be released, but the vibrantly pigmented products are a perfect way to celebrate the new film.

Products in the collection include:

Beach Dreamin’ Palette

Ultra Glossy Lips (3) with NEW Flavor Technology

Shadow Stix Duo

Instant Crush Cream Blush with pH Changing Technology.

Super Shock Highlighter with Tie-Dye Finish

The new ColourPop collection will hit the brand’s online store

Disney will bring fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch when the film hits theaters on May 23rd.

The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.

