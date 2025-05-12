An Out-of-this-World "Lilo & Stitch" Cosmetic Collection by ColourPop is Set to Crash Land this Week
Get a makeover with Experiment 626.
Popular cosmetic brand ColourPop is set to bring a new collection of items inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake to fans this week.
What’s Happening:
- ColourPop Cosmetics is inviting fans into the alien-infested world of Lilo & Stitch with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 2003 animated hit.
- Announced on Instagram, the Disney Lilo & Stitch Collection perfectly captures the tropical and intergalactic aesthetics of the movie with a bold set of purple, red, pink, blue, and green colored products.
- ColourPop’s new out-of-this-world line features a plethora of different types of products, perfect for casual and hardcore Experiment 626 fans.
- Pricing for the line of products have yet to be released, but the vibrantly pigmented products are a perfect way to celebrate the new film.
- Products in the collection include:
Beach Dreamin’ Palette
Ultra Glossy Lips (3) with NEW Flavor Technology
Shadow Stix Duo
Instant Crush Cream Blush with pH Changing Technology.
Super Shock Highlighter with Tie-Dye Finish
- The new ColourPop collection will hit the brand’s online store on May 15h at 10AM PT, and UltaBeauty, both in-stores and online, on May 18th.
- Disney will bring fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch when the film hits theaters on May 23rd.
- The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.
