Owala Set to Debut "Lilo & Stitch" Water Bottle Designs Tomorrow

As Disney gears up to invite fans back into the world of Lilo & Stitch, popular water bottle brand Owala is set to debut two new designs inspired by the titular characters.

What’s Happening:

Water bottle brand Owala has become mega popular thanks to TikTok.

Known for their unique caps and innovative FreeSip spout, the bottles offer both a built-in straw and a wide-mouth chug opening.

In celebration of the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, Owala is set to debut two new designs inspired by the film’s main characters.

Releasing on May 13th at 9AM PST, let's take a look at these adorable designs.

Lilo Owala 32oz FreeSip ($39.99)

This all-over design takes inspiration from Lilo’s iconic red and cream monstera leaf print dress from the original 2003 animated film. The bold design arrives with a matching cap as well as a vibrant green straw.

Stitch Owala 24oz FreeSip ($34.99)

Modeling itself after Stitch’s adorable alien aesthetic, this design was created to look almost like an abstract version of the character. With a large section inspired by the character’s light blue belly, drawn on tufts of fur, a purple cap inspired by the dog-like alien’s ears, and a pink straw like his tongue, Stitch fans will definitely want to pick this up.

For those who can’t quite make up their mind about which design they like, Owala is also offering the bottles in a bundle

Disney will bring fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch when the film hits theaters on May 23rd.

The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.

