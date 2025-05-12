Owala Set to Debut "Lilo & Stitch" Water Bottle Designs Tomorrow
As Disney gears up to invite fans back into the world of Lilo & Stitch, popular water bottle brand Owala is set to debut two new designs inspired by the titular characters.
What’s Happening:
- Water bottle brand Owala has become mega popular thanks to TikTok.
- Known for their unique caps and innovative FreeSip spout, the bottles offer both a built-in straw and a wide-mouth chug opening.
- In celebration of the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, Owala is set to debut two new designs inspired by the film’s main characters.
- Releasing on May 13th at 9AM PST, let’s take a look at these adorable designs.
Lilo Owala 32oz FreeSip ($39.99)
This all-over design takes inspiration from Lilo’s iconic red and cream monstera leaf print dress from the original 2003 animated film. The bold design arrives with a matching cap as well as a vibrant green straw.
Stitch Owala 24oz FreeSip ($34.99)
Modeling itself after Stitch’s adorable alien aesthetic, this design was created to look almost like an abstract version of the character. With a large section inspired by the character’s light blue belly, drawn on tufts of fur, a purple cap inspired by the dog-like alien’s ears, and a pink straw like his tongue, Stitch fans will definitely want to pick this up.
- For those who can’t quite make up their mind about which design they like, Owala is also offering the bottles in a bundle for $74.98.
- Disney will bring fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch when the film hits theaters on May 23rd.
- The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.
