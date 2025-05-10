D23 Gold Member Advance Screenings of “Lilo & Stitch” Coming to Select Theaters Nationwide
Pencil in May 20th for the screening and May 12th to grab your complimentary tickets.
D23 Gold Members are invited to join their Ohana for some exclusive advance screenings of the live-action Lilo & Stitch across the country.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of the film’s official debut on May 23rd, D23 Gold Members can snag complimentary tickets to see Lilo & Stitch at advanced screenings nationwide.
Join Lilo, Nani, and the mischievous Stitch in a reimagined classic story that serves up a whole lot of heart, helmed by Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp.
- Most screenings will take place on Tuesday, May 20th at 7 p.m. local time at the following locations:
- Los Angeles, CA – AMC Burbank 16
- New York, NY – Regal Union Square Stadium 17
- San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16
- Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21
- Philadelphia, PA – AMC Neshaminy 24
- Seattle, WA – AMC Pacific Place 11
- Phoenix, AZ – AMC Deer Valley 17
- St. Louis, MO – Creve Coeur West Olive 10
- Austin, TX – Regal Gateway 16
- Las Vegas, NV – AMC Town Square 18
- The AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 will also host a screening on the same date, but 30 minutes later at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Complimentary tickets go on sale on Monday, May 12th, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET here.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event.
- Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23rd, 2025.
